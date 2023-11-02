For those looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, is Shea Theodore a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Shea Theodore score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Theodore stats and insights

In three of 10 games this season, Theodore has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Jets this season in one game (one shot).

On the power play he has one goal, plus four assists.

He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 11.5% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Jets are giving up 30 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.6 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Knights vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.