Will Shea Theodore Score a Goal Against the Jets on November 2?
For those looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, is Shea Theodore a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Shea Theodore score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Theodore stats and insights
- In three of 10 games this season, Theodore has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Jets this season in one game (one shot).
- On the power play he has one goal, plus four assists.
- He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 11.5% of them.
Jets defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Jets are giving up 30 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.6 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.
Golden Knights vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
