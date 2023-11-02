Will Pavel Dorofeyev Score a Goal Against the Jets on November 2?
The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming game against the Winnipeg Jets is scheduled for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Pavel Dorofeyev light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Pavel Dorofeyev score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Dorofeyev stats and insights
- In one of five games this season, Dorofeyev scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Jets this season, but has not scored.
- Dorofeyev has no points on the power play.
- Dorofeyev's shooting percentage is 10.0%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have given up 30 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Jets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.6 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Golden Knights vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.