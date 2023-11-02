The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming game against the Winnipeg Jets is scheduled for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Pavel Dorofeyev light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Pavel Dorofeyev score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Dorofeyev stats and insights

  • In one of five games this season, Dorofeyev scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Jets this season, but has not scored.
  • Dorofeyev has no points on the power play.
  • Dorofeyev's shooting percentage is 10.0%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Jets defensive stats

  • The Jets have given up 30 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Jets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.6 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Jets game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

