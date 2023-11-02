Will Paul Cotter score a goal when the Vegas Golden Knights face off against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Paul Cotter score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Cotter stats and insights

In three of 10 games this season, Cotter has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Jets this season in one game (one shot).

He has two goals on the power play, and also one assist.

He has a 25.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 30 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Jets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.6 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

