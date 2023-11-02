The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming game against the Winnipeg Jets is slated for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Michael Amadio find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Michael Amadio score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500

Amadio stats and insights

  • Amadio has scored in two of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Jets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Amadio's shooting percentage is 16.7%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

  • The Jets are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 30 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.6 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Jets game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

