The Vegas Golden Knights, including Mark Stone, will be on the ice Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Winnipeg Jets. If you'd like to wager on Stone's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mark Stone vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stone Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Stone has averaged 19:37 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

In two of 10 games this year, Stone has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Stone has a point in five of 10 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Stone has had an assist in a game three times this season over 10 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 59.8% that Stone goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Stone going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 42.6%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Stone Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 30 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 10 Games 9 7 Points 14 2 Goals 6 5 Assists 8

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.