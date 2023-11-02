For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, is Mark Stone a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Mark Stone score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Stone stats and insights

Stone has scored in two of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Jets this season in one game (four shots).

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 15.4% of them.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have conceded 30 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.6 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

