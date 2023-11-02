The Orlando Magic (2-2) face the Utah Jazz (2-3) as only 1.5-point favorites on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and BSFL.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Jazz vs. Magic Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: KJZZ and BSFL

KJZZ and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jazz vs. Magic Score Prediction

Prediction: Magic 112 - Jazz 107

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Jazz vs Magic Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Jazz vs. Magic

Pick ATS: Magic (- 1.5)

Magic (- 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Magic (-5.0)

Magic (-5.0) Pick OU: Under (222.5)



Under (222.5) Computer Predicted Total: 219.3

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Jazz with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jazz Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Jazz are 11th in the NBA offensively (114.6 points scored per game) and 25th on defense (118.6 points allowed).

On the glass, Utah is third-best in the NBA in rebounds (49 per game). It is fourth-best in rebounds allowed (41 per game).

The Jazz are third-best in the NBA in assists (28 per game) in 2023-24.

In 2023-24, Utah is 24th in the NBA in turnovers committed (15.8 per game) and fifth-worst in turnovers forced (12.6).

The Jazz are sixth in the league in 3-pointers made (14 per game) and seventh in 3-point percentage (37.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.