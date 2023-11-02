Lauri Markkanen and his Utah Jazz teammates face off versus the Orlando Magic on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.

In his last appearance, a 133-109 win over the Grizzlies, Markkanen put up 19 points and 11 rebounds.

If you'd like to place a wager on Markkanen's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Lauri Markkanen Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Points Prop: Over 24.5 (-108)

Over 24.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (-128)

Over 8.5 (-128) Assists Prop: Over 1.5 (+108)

Over 1.5 (+108) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (+100)

Magic 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Magic conceded 114.0 points per game last year, 15th in the league.

In terms of rebounds, the Magic were seventh in the league last year, conceding 42.0 per game.

The Magic gave up 25.9 assists per game last year (19th in the league).

Defensively, the Magic allowed 13.0 made three-pointers per game last season, 25th in the league.

Lauri Markkanen vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/9/2023 34 31 5 2 3 1 0 1/13/2023 36 28 12 2 3 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.