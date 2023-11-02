Kelly Olynyk and the Utah Jazz hit the court versus the Orlando Magic at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Olynyk had 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists in his last game, which ended in a 133-109 win against the Grizzlies.

In this piece we'll dive into Olynyk's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Kelly Olynyk Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Points Prop: Over 7.5 (+104)

Over 7.5 (+104) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+118)

Over 5.5 (+118) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+126)

Magic 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Magic allowed 114 points per contest last season, 15th in the NBA.

On the boards, the Magic conceded 42 rebounds per game last season, seventh in the NBA in that category.

The Magic were the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA in assists allowed per game last year, at 25.9.

In terms of three-point defense, the Magic were 25th in the NBA last season, allowing 13 makes per contest.

Kelly Olynyk vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/9/2023 29 10 5 7 1 1 0

