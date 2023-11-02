When the Vegas Golden Knights take on the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, will Keegan Kolesar light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Keegan Kolesar score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Kolesar stats and insights

Kolesar is yet to score through 10 games this season.

He has not scored against the Jets this season in one game (one shot).

Kolesar has no points on the power play.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have given up 30 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.6 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

