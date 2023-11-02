Jonathan Marchessault will be on the ice when the Vegas Golden Knights and Winnipeg Jets meet on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena, beginning at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Marchessault in that upcoming Golden Knights-Jets game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Jonathan Marchessault vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Marchessault Season Stats Insights

Marchessault's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:20 per game on the ice, is 0.

Marchessault has a goal in three games this year through 10 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Marchessault has a point in five games this season through 10 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Marchessault has an assist in two of 10 games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

Marchessault's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 58.8% that he goes over.

There is a 35.7% chance of Marchessault having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Marchessault Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 30 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 10 Games 9 5 Points 7 3 Goals 4 2 Assists 3

