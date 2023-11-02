The Orlando Magic (2-2) face the Utah Jazz (2-3) on November 2, 2023.

Jazz vs. Magic Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

TV: Utah Jazz

Jazz vs Magic Additional Info

Jazz Stats Insights

The Jazz's 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.1 percentage points higher than the Magic have given up to their opponents (45.7%).

The Magic are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank first.

The Jazz's 114.6 points per game are 12.8 more points than the 101.8 the Magic allow.

When it scores more than 101.8 points, Utah is 2-3.

Jazz Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Jazz averaged 118 points per game last season. Away, they averaged 116.2.

The Jazz allowed 116.9 points per game at home last season, and 119.1 away.

At home, the Jazz drained 14 3-pointers per game last season, 1.3 more than they averaged on the road (12.7). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.2%) than away (34.4%).

Jazz Injuries