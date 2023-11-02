The Utah Jazz (2-3) face the Orlando Magic (2-2) as just 1.5-point favorites on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and BSFL.

Jazz vs. Magic Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: KJZZ and BSFL

KJZZ and BSFL

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Jazz vs. Magic Score Prediction

Prediction: Magic 112 - Jazz 107

Jazz vs Magic Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Jazz vs. Magic

Pick ATS: Magic (+ 1.5)

Magic (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Magic (-5.0)

Magic (-5.0) Pick OU: Under (222.5)



Under (222.5) Computer Predicted Total: 219.3

Jazz Performance Insights

The Jazz are posting 114.6 points per game (11th-ranked in NBA) this season, while allowing 118.6 points per contest (25th-ranked).

When it comes to rebounding, everything is clicking for Utah, who is grabbing 49 boards per game (third-best in NBA) and allowing 41 boards per contest (fourth-best).

With 28 dimes per game, the Jazz rank third-best in the league in the category.

Utah ranks 24th in the NBA at 15.8 turnovers per contest, but it is forcing 12.6 turnovers per game, which ranks fifth-worst in the league.

The Jazz are sixth in the NBA with 14 treys per game this year. Meanwhile, they rank seventh with a 37.6% shooting percentage from downtown.

