The Vegas Golden Knights, Jack Eichel among them, play the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, at T-Mobile Arena. Looking to bet on Eichel's props? Here is some information to help you.

Jack Eichel vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Eichel Season Stats Insights

Eichel's plus-minus rating this season, in 20:08 per game on the ice, is +1.

Eichel has a goal in three of 10 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In eight of 10 games this year, Eichel has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

In six of 10 games this season, Eichel has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Eichel goes over his points prop total is 70.4%, based on the odds.

There is a 51.2% chance of Eichel having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Eichel Stats vs. the Jets

On defense, the Jets are giving up 30 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 10 Games 8 10 Points 10 3 Goals 7 7 Assists 3

