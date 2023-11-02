When the Vegas Golden Knights take on the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, will Jack Eichel find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Jack Eichel score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Eichel stats and insights

In three of 10 games this season, Eichel has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has attempted three shots in one game against the Jets this season, and has scored one goal.

Eichel has picked up two goals and one assist on the power play.

Eichel's shooting percentage is 6.7%, and he averages 4.5 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 30 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Jets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.6 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

