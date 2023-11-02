Should you bet on Ivan Barbashev to score a goal when the Vegas Golden Knights and the Winnipeg Jets go head to head on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Ivan Barbashev score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Barbashev stats and insights

In two of 10 games this season, Barbashev has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Jets this season in one game (zero shots).

Barbashev has no points on the power play.

Barbashev averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Jets defensive stats

On defense, the Jets are giving up 30 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

So far this season, the Jets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.6 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

