Player prop betting options for William Karlsson, Mark Scheifele and others are available in the Vegas Golden Knights-Winnipeg Jets matchup at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Golden Knights vs. Jets Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden Knights vs. Jets Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

William Karlsson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Karlsson has been a big player for Vegas this season, with 11 points in 10 games.

Karlsson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canadiens Oct. 30 0 1 1 1 at Kings Oct. 28 0 1 1 3 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 27 1 1 2 1 vs. Flyers Oct. 24 0 1 1 2 at Blackhawks Oct. 21 1 0 1 2

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Shea Theodore Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Shea Theodore is another of Vegas' top contributors through 10 games, with three goals and seven assists.

Theodore Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canadiens Oct. 30 0 0 0 1 at Kings Oct. 28 0 1 1 2 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 27 1 1 2 2 vs. Flyers Oct. 24 1 0 1 6 at Blackhawks Oct. 21 0 1 1 2

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Jack Eichel has scored three goals and added seven assists through 10 games for Vegas.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Canadiens Oct. 30 0 1 1 4 at Kings Oct. 28 0 0 0 4 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 27 0 1 1 1 vs. Flyers Oct. 24 0 2 2 4 at Blackhawks Oct. 21 0 1 1 4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets

Mark Scheifele Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Scheifele drives the offense for Winnipeg with eight points (0.9 per game), with four goals and four assists in nine games (playing 21:39 per game).

Scheifele Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Rangers Oct. 30 0 1 1 0 at Canadiens Oct. 28 0 0 0 3 at Red Wings Oct. 26 0 0 0 3 vs. Blues Oct. 24 0 1 1 1 at Oilers Oct. 21 1 0 1 3

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Joshua Morrissey Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Joshua Morrissey has racked up seven points this season, with one goal and six assists.

Morrissey Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Rangers Oct. 30 0 0 0 3 at Canadiens Oct. 28 0 0 0 2 at Red Wings Oct. 26 0 1 1 3 vs. Blues Oct. 24 0 0 0 1 at Oilers Oct. 21 1 1 2 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.