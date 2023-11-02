Top Player Prop Bets for Golden Knights vs. Jets on November 2, 2023
Player prop betting options for William Karlsson, Mark Scheifele and others are available in the Vegas Golden Knights-Winnipeg Jets matchup at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.
Golden Knights vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Golden Knights vs. Jets Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights
William Karlsson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
Karlsson has been a big player for Vegas this season, with 11 points in 10 games.
Karlsson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canadiens
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Kings
|Oct. 28
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 27
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Flyers
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Blackhawks
|Oct. 21
|1
|0
|1
|2
Shea Theodore Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
Shea Theodore is another of Vegas' top contributors through 10 games, with three goals and seven assists.
Theodore Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canadiens
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Kings
|Oct. 28
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 27
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Flyers
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|6
|at Blackhawks
|Oct. 21
|0
|1
|1
|2
Jack Eichel Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Jack Eichel has scored three goals and added seven assists through 10 games for Vegas.
Eichel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Canadiens
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Kings
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 27
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Flyers
|Oct. 24
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Blackhawks
|Oct. 21
|0
|1
|1
|4
NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets
Mark Scheifele Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Scheifele drives the offense for Winnipeg with eight points (0.9 per game), with four goals and four assists in nine games (playing 21:39 per game).
Scheifele Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Red Wings
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Blues
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Oilers
|Oct. 21
|1
|0
|1
|3
Joshua Morrissey Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Joshua Morrissey has racked up seven points this season, with one goal and six assists.
Morrissey Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Red Wings
|Oct. 26
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Blues
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Oilers
|Oct. 21
|1
|1
|2
|2
