Golden Knights vs. Jets: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Vegas Golden Knights (9-0-1), coming off a 3-2 shootout win over the Montreal Canadiens, host the Winnipeg Jets (4-3-2) at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, November 2 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS. The Jets lost to the New York Rangers 3-2 in overtime in their last game.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Golden Knights vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Golden Knights (-145)
|Jets (+120)
|6
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have been favored on the moneyline eight times this season, and have finished 7-1 in those games.
- Vegas is 6-1 (winning 85.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Golden Knights a 59.2% chance to win.
- Vegas and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in four of 10 games this season.
Golden Knights vs Jets Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Golden Knights vs. Jets Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Jets Total (Rank)
|35 (5th)
|Goals
|29 (15th)
|22 (6th)
|Goals Allowed
|30 (21st)
|8 (8th)
|Power Play Goals
|4 (22nd)
|3 (4th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|9 (24th)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- The Golden Knights create the fifth-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.5 per game for a total of 35 this season.
- The Golden Knights are ranked sixth in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 22 total goals (just 2.2 per game).
- With a +13 goal differential, they're ranked third-best in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.