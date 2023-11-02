The Vegas Golden Knights (9-0-1), coming off a 3-2 shootout win over the Montreal Canadiens, host the Winnipeg Jets (4-3-2) at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, November 2 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS. The Jets lost to the New York Rangers 3-2 in overtime in their last game.

Golden Knights vs. Jets Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Golden Knights (-145) Jets (+120) 6 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have been favored on the moneyline eight times this season, and have finished 7-1 in those games.

Vegas is 6-1 (winning 85.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Golden Knights a 59.2% chance to win.

Vegas and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in four of 10 games this season.

Golden Knights vs Jets Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Jets Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Jets Total (Rank) 35 (5th) Goals 29 (15th) 22 (6th) Goals Allowed 30 (21st) 8 (8th) Power Play Goals 4 (22nd) 3 (4th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 9 (24th)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

The Golden Knights create the fifth-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.5 per game for a total of 35 this season.

The Golden Knights are ranked sixth in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 22 total goals (just 2.2 per game).

With a +13 goal differential, they're ranked third-best in the league.

