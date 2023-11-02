Golden Knights vs. Jets November 2 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
You should watch William Karlsson and Mark Scheifele in particular on Thursday, when the Vegas Golden Knights face the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET.
Golden Knights vs. Jets Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Golden Knights (-165)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+,SCRIPPS
Golden Knights Players to Watch
- Karlsson has been a major player for Vegas this season, collecting 11 points in 10 games.
- Shea Theodore has three goals and seven assists, equaling 10 points (1.0 per game).
- Jack Eichel's 10 points this season are via three goals and seven assists.
- In four games, Logan Thompson's record is 4-0-0. He has conceded nine goals (2.21 goals against average) and has recorded 120 saves.
Jets Players to Watch
- Winnipeg's Scheifele has totaled four assists and four goals in nine games. That's good for eight points.
- With seven total points (0.8 per game), including one goal and six assists through nine games, Joshua Morrissey is crucial for Winnipeg's attack.
- This season, Winnipeg's Kyle Connor has seven points, courtesy of five goals (first on team) and two assists (ninth).
- In the crease, Laurent Brossoit has an .873 save percentage (57th in the league), with 48 total saves, while giving up seven goals (3.4 goals against average). He has put up a 0-1-1 record between the posts for Winnipeg this season.
Golden Knights vs. Jets Stat Comparison
|Golden Knights Rank
|Golden Knights AVG
|Jets AVG
|Jets Rank
|9th
|3.5
|Goals Scored
|3.22
|12th
|3rd
|2.2
|Goals Allowed
|3.33
|24th
|24th
|28.8
|Shots
|33.1
|7th
|13th
|29.8
|Shots Allowed
|29.1
|8th
|11th
|22.86%
|Power Play %
|11.76%
|27th
|6th
|89.66%
|Penalty Kill %
|71.88%
|29th
