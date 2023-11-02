You should watch William Karlsson and Mark Scheifele in particular on Thursday, when the Vegas Golden Knights face the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET.

Golden Knights vs. Jets Game Information

Golden Knights Players to Watch

Karlsson has been a major player for Vegas this season, collecting 11 points in 10 games.

Shea Theodore has three goals and seven assists, equaling 10 points (1.0 per game).

Jack Eichel's 10 points this season are via three goals and seven assists.

In four games, Logan Thompson's record is 4-0-0. He has conceded nine goals (2.21 goals against average) and has recorded 120 saves.

Jets Players to Watch

Winnipeg's Scheifele has totaled four assists and four goals in nine games. That's good for eight points.

With seven total points (0.8 per game), including one goal and six assists through nine games, Joshua Morrissey is crucial for Winnipeg's attack.

This season, Winnipeg's Kyle Connor has seven points, courtesy of five goals (first on team) and two assists (ninth).

In the crease, Laurent Brossoit has an .873 save percentage (57th in the league), with 48 total saves, while giving up seven goals (3.4 goals against average). He has put up a 0-1-1 record between the posts for Winnipeg this season.

Golden Knights vs. Jets Stat Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Jets AVG Jets Rank 9th 3.5 Goals Scored 3.22 12th 3rd 2.2 Goals Allowed 3.33 24th 24th 28.8 Shots 33.1 7th 13th 29.8 Shots Allowed 29.1 8th 11th 22.86% Power Play % 11.76% 27th 6th 89.66% Penalty Kill % 71.88% 29th

