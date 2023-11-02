The Vegas Golden Knights (9-0-1) host the Winnipeg Jets (4-3-2) at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, November 2 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS. The Golden Knights defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 in a shootout in their most recent outing, while the Jets are coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to the New York Rangers.

As hockey action continues, get ready for the contest by checking out which team we predict will pick up the victory in Thursday's game.

Golden Knights vs. Jets Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this matchup calls for a final tally of Golden Knights 4, Jets 2.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-165)

Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Spread Pick: Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights vs Jets Additional Info

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights (9-0-1 overall) have a 3-1-4 record in contests that have gone to overtime.

Vegas is 1-0-1 (three points) in its two games decided by one goal.

Vegas has won both games this season when it scored two goals (2-0-0, four points).

The Golden Knights have scored three or more goals eight times, and are 7-0-1 in those games (to register 15 points).

In the two games when Vegas has recorded a lone power-play goal, it won both times (four points).

When it has outshot its opponent, Vegas is undefeated (4-0-0, eight points).

The Golden Knights' opponents have had more shots in five games. The Golden Knights went 4-0-1 in those matchups (nine points).

Team Stats Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Jets AVG Jets Rank 9th 3.5 Goals Scored 3.22 13th 3rd 2.2 Goals Allowed 3.33 24th 25th 28.8 Shots 33.1 7th 13th 29.8 Shots Allowed 29.1 8th 11th 22.86% Power Play % 11.76% 27th 6th 89.66% Penalty Kill % 71.88% 28th

Golden Knights vs. Jets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

