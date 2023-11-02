Golden Knights vs. Jets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 2
The Vegas Golden Knights (9-0-1) host the Winnipeg Jets (4-3-2) at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, November 2 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS. The Golden Knights defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 in a shootout in their most recent outing, while the Jets are coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to the New York Rangers.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
As hockey action continues, get ready for the contest by checking out which team we predict will pick up the victory in Thursday's game.
Golden Knights vs. Jets Predictions for Thursday
Our computer model for this matchup calls for a final tally of Golden Knights 4, Jets 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-165)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Golden Knights (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Golden Knights vs Jets Additional Info
Golden Knights Splits and Trends
- The Golden Knights (9-0-1 overall) have a 3-1-4 record in contests that have gone to overtime.
- Vegas is 1-0-1 (three points) in its two games decided by one goal.
- Vegas has won both games this season when it scored two goals (2-0-0, four points).
- The Golden Knights have scored three or more goals eight times, and are 7-0-1 in those games (to register 15 points).
- In the two games when Vegas has recorded a lone power-play goal, it won both times (four points).
- When it has outshot its opponent, Vegas is undefeated (4-0-0, eight points).
- The Golden Knights' opponents have had more shots in five games. The Golden Knights went 4-0-1 in those matchups (nine points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Golden Knights Rank
|Golden Knights AVG
|Jets AVG
|Jets Rank
|9th
|3.5
|Goals Scored
|3.22
|13th
|3rd
|2.2
|Goals Allowed
|3.33
|24th
|25th
|28.8
|Shots
|33.1
|7th
|13th
|29.8
|Shots Allowed
|29.1
|8th
|11th
|22.86%
|Power Play %
|11.76%
|27th
|6th
|89.66%
|Penalty Kill %
|71.88%
|28th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Golden Knights vs. Jets Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.