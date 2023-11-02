Thursday's NHL offering features an outing between the favored Vegas Golden Knights (9-0-1, -165 on the moneyline to win at home) and the Winnipeg Jets (4-3-2, +140 moneyline odds) at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS.

Golden Knights vs. Jets Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs. Jets Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Golden Knights vs. Jets Betting Trends

Vegas and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in four of 10 games this season.

In the eight times this season the Golden Knights have been favored on the moneyline, they have gone 7-1 in those games.

The Jets have been the underdog four times this season, and upset their opponent in one of those games.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -165 or shorter, Vegas is 6-1 (winning 85.7% of the time).

Winnipeg has had moneyline odds of +140 or longer once this season and won that game.

