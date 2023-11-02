How to Watch the Golden Knights vs. Jets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 2
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 1:12 PM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Coming off a victory last time out, the Vegas Golden Knights will host the Winnipeg Jets (who lost their previous game) on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.
Tune in to see the Golden Knights and Jets square off on ESPN+ and SCRIPPS.
Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Golden Knights vs Jets Additional Info
Golden Knights vs. Jets Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/19/2023
|Jets
|Golden Knights
|5-3 VEG
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest units in league action, conceding 22 total goals (only 2.2 per game) to rank sixth.
- The Golden Knights' 35 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the fifth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- Defensively, the Golden Knights have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) during that stretch.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|William Karlsson
|10
|3
|8
|11
|6
|4
|59.7%
|Jack Eichel
|10
|3
|7
|10
|7
|10
|45.1%
|Shea Theodore
|10
|3
|7
|10
|8
|6
|-
|Chandler Stephenson
|10
|2
|6
|8
|3
|3
|52.3%
|Mark Stone
|10
|2
|5
|7
|7
|14
|-
Jets Stats & Trends
- The Jets' total of 30 goals given up (3.3 per game) is 21st in the league.
- With 29 goals (3.2 per game), the Jets have the league's 15th-ranked offense.
- Defensively, the Jets have allowed 28 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 29 goals during that stretch.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mark Scheifele
|9
|4
|4
|8
|3
|5
|52.4%
|Joshua Morrissey
|9
|1
|6
|7
|9
|6
|-
|Kyle Connor
|9
|5
|2
|7
|5
|6
|-
|Mason Appleton
|9
|3
|4
|7
|2
|5
|-
|Adam Lowry
|9
|2
|4
|6
|4
|2
|51.6%
