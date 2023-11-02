Coming off a victory last time out, the Vegas Golden Knights will host the Winnipeg Jets (who lost their previous game) on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs Jets Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Jets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/19/2023 Jets Golden Knights 5-3 VEG

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest units in league action, conceding 22 total goals (only 2.2 per game) to rank sixth.

The Golden Knights' 35 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the fifth-best scoring team in the NHL.

They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) during that stretch.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % William Karlsson 10 3 8 11 6 4 59.7% Jack Eichel 10 3 7 10 7 10 45.1% Shea Theodore 10 3 7 10 8 6 - Chandler Stephenson 10 2 6 8 3 3 52.3% Mark Stone 10 2 5 7 7 14 -

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets' total of 30 goals given up (3.3 per game) is 21st in the league.

With 29 goals (3.2 per game), the Jets have the league's 15th-ranked offense.

Defensively, the Jets have allowed 28 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 29 goals during that stretch.

Jets Key Players