Golden Knights vs. Jets Injury Report Today - November 2
As they prepare for their Thursday, November 2 matchup with the Winnipeg Jets (4-3-2) at T-Mobile Arena, which begins at 10:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights (9-0-1) are dealing with five players on the injury report.
Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Nicolas Roy
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Zach Whitecloud
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Nicolas Hague
|D
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Isaiah Saville
|G
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Danill Miromanov
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Ville Heinola
|D
|Out
|Ankle
|Gabriel Vilardi
|C
|Out
|Knee
Golden Knights vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Paradise, Nevada
- Arena: T-Mobile Arena
Golden Knights Season Insights
- The Golden Knights' 35 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the fifth-best scoring team in the league.
- Its +13 goal differential is the third-best in the league.
Jets Season Insights
- The Jets' 29 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 11th in the league.
- Winnipeg has given up 30 total goals this season (3.3 per game), ranking 23rd in the NHL.
- Their -1 goal differential is 17th in the league.
Golden Knights vs. Jets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-165)
|Jets (+140)
|6
