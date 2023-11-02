As they prepare for their Thursday, November 2 matchup with the Winnipeg Jets (4-3-2) at T-Mobile Arena, which begins at 10:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights (9-0-1) are dealing with five players on the injury report.

Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Nicolas Roy C Out Undisclosed Zach Whitecloud D Out Upper Body Nicolas Hague D Questionable Lower Body Isaiah Saville G Out Undisclosed Danill Miromanov D Out Undisclosed

Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ville Heinola D Out Ankle Gabriel Vilardi C Out Knee

Golden Knights vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Arena: T-Mobile Arena

Golden Knights Season Insights

The Golden Knights' 35 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the fifth-best scoring team in the league.

Its +13 goal differential is the third-best in the league.

Jets Season Insights

The Jets' 29 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 11th in the league.

Winnipeg has given up 30 total goals this season (3.3 per game), ranking 23rd in the NHL.

Their -1 goal differential is 17th in the league.

Golden Knights vs. Jets Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-165) Jets (+140) 6

