The Vegas Golden Knights, including Chandler Stephenson, will be on the ice Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Winnipeg Jets. Looking to wager on Stephenson's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Chandler Stephenson vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Stephenson Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Stephenson has averaged 19:47 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

In two of 10 games this season, Stephenson has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In five of 10 games this season, Stephenson has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Stephenson has an assist in five of 10 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Stephenson has an implied probability of 59.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 47.6% of Stephenson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Stephenson Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have conceded 30 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (-1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 10 Games 9 8 Points 14 2 Goals 5 6 Assists 9

