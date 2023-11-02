In the upcoming game versus the Winnipeg Jets, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Chandler Stephenson to light the lamp for the Vegas Golden Knights? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Chandler Stephenson score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Stephenson stats and insights

In two of 10 games this season, Stephenson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not scored versus the Jets this season in one game (one shot).

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Stephenson's shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have given up 30 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.6 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

