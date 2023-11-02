For those looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, is Brett Howden a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Brett Howden score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Howden stats and insights

Howden has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has attempted two shots in one game against the Jets this season, and has scored one goal.

Howden has no points on the power play.

Howden averages 0.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.

Jets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Jets are giving up 30 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

So far this season, the Jets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.6 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

