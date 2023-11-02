For those looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, is Brett Howden a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Brett Howden score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Howden stats and insights

  • Howden has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has attempted two shots in one game against the Jets this season, and has scored one goal.
  • Howden has no points on the power play.
  • Howden averages 0.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.

Jets defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Jets are giving up 30 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.
  • So far this season, the Jets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.6 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Jets game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
