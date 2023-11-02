The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming game versus the Winnipeg Jets is scheduled for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Brayden McNabb light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Brayden McNabb score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

McNabb stats and insights

McNabb is yet to score through 10 games this season.

In one game against the Jets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.

McNabb has zero points on the power play.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have conceded 30 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.6 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

