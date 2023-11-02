Will Brayden McNabb Score a Goal Against the Jets on November 2?
The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming game versus the Winnipeg Jets is scheduled for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Brayden McNabb light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Brayden McNabb score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
McNabb stats and insights
- McNabb is yet to score through 10 games this season.
- In one game against the Jets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
- McNabb has zero points on the power play.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have conceded 30 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Jets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.6 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.
Golden Knights vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
