On Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights square off with the Winnipeg Jets. Is Ben Hutton going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Ben Hutton score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Hutton stats and insights

Hutton is yet to score through five games this season.

In one game against the Jets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Hutton has zero points on the power play.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 30 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Jets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.6 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

