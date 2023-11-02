Alex Pietrangelo and the Vegas Golden Knights will be in action on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Winnipeg Jets. Prop bets for Pietrangelo are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Alex Pietrangelo vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Pietrangelo Season Stats Insights

In 5 games this season, Pietrangelo has a plus-minus of -2, while averaging 12:33 on the ice per game.

Pietrangelo has yet to score a goal through five games this season.

He has two games with a point this season, but in five contests Pietrangelo has yet to walk off the ice having tallied two more more points.

Pietrangelo has an assist in two of five games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

Pietrangelo's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he hits the over.

There is a 40.8% chance of Pietrangelo having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Pietrangelo Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 30 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 5 Games 8 2 Points 7 0 Goals 0 2 Assists 7

