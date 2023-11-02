Will Alex Pietrangelo Score a Goal Against the Jets on November 2?
Can we anticipate Alex Pietrangelo lighting the lamp when the Vegas Golden Knights face off with the Winnipeg Jets at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Alex Pietrangelo score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Pietrangelo stats and insights
- Pietrangelo is yet to score through five games this season.
- He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Jets this season, but has not scored.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 30 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Jets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.6 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.
Golden Knights vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
