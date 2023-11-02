Will Alec Martinez Score a Goal Against the Jets on November 2?
The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming game against the Winnipeg Jets is scheduled for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Alec Martinez score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Alec Martinez score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Martinez stats and insights
- Martinez has scored in one of six games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has attempted two shots in one game versus the Jets this season, and has scored one goal.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 16.7% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Jets defensive stats
- On defense, the Jets are conceding 30 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.
- So far this season, the Jets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.6 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Golden Knights vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.