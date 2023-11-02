The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming game against the Winnipeg Jets is scheduled for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Alec Martinez score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Alec Martinez score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Martinez stats and insights

Martinez has scored in one of six games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has attempted two shots in one game versus the Jets this season, and has scored one goal.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 16.7% of them.

Jets defensive stats

On defense, the Jets are conceding 30 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

So far this season, the Jets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.6 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

