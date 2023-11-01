The Golden State Warriors (3-1) are 7.5-point favorites as they attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (2-1) on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Chase Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-BA and NBCS-CA.

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA and NBCS-CA

NBCS-BA and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Kings vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Warriors 120 - Kings 113

Kings vs Warriors Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Kings (+ 7.5)

Kings (+ 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Warriors (-7.3)

Warriors (-7.3) Pick OU: Under (234.5)



Under (234.5) Computer Predicted Total: 233.3

Kings Performance Insights

The Kings surrendered 118.1 points per game last season (25th-ranked in NBA), but they really thrived offensively, putting up 120.7 points per contest (best).

Sacramento averaged 42.4 rebounds per game (20th-ranked in NBA) last season, while allowing 42.2 rebounds per contest (ninth-ranked).

The Kings were one of the top teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they delivered 27.3 per game (third-best in NBA).

Sacramento was 14th in the NBA with 13.1 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, it ranked 12th with 13.6 forced turnovers per contest.

The Kings ranked top-five last season in three-point shooting, fifth-best in the league with 13.8 threes per game. Meanwhile, they ranked ninth with a 36.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

