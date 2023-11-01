Buy Tickets for Vegas Golden Knights NHL Games
Up next for Jonathan Marchessault (12 goals) and the Vegas Golden Knights (17-5-5), on Saturday, December 9 at 4:00 PM ET, are the Dallas Stars on the road.
Upcoming Vegas games
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Tickets
|Sat, Dec 9
|Stars
|A
|4:00 PM
|Sun, Dec 10
|Sharks
|H
|10:00 PM
|Tue, Dec 12
|Flames
|H
|10:00 PM
|Fri, Dec 15
|Sabres
|H
|10:00 PM
|Sun, Dec 17
|Senators
|H
|8:00 PM
|Tue, Dec 19
|Hurricanes
|A
|7:00 PM
|Thu, Dec 21
|Lightning
|A
|7:00 PM
|Sat, Dec 23
|Panthers
|A
|3:00 PM
|Wed, Dec 27
|Ducks
|A
|10:00 PM
|Thu, Dec 28
|Kings
|H
|10:00 PM
Vegas' next matchup information
- Opponent: Dallas Stars
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Location: American Airlines Center
- Broadcast: BSSW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
Top Vegas players
- Jack Eichel: 12 goals and 18 assists
- William Karlsson: 12 goals and 13 assists
- Mark Stone: seven goals and 15 assists
- Logan Thompson: 7-3-3 record, .917 save percentage, 32 goals given up
