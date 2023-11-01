Jordan Clarkson and the Utah Jazz, who are 7-14 in the 2023-24 season, next match up against the Los Angeles Clippers at home on Friday, December 8 at 10:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Utah games

Utah's next matchup information

Opponent: Los Angeles Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

December 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Delta Center

Delta Center Broadcast: ESPN, KJZZ, BSSC

ESPN, KJZZ, BSSC Favorite: Los Angeles -7.5

Los Angeles -7.5 Total: 225.5 points

Top Utah players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Jordan Clarkson 17 17.8 3.3 4.9 0.8 0.1 41.4% (110-266) 31.6% (31-98) John Collins 21 14.2 8.4 0.9 0.6 0.8 47.7% (114-239) 39.5% (30-76) Collin Sexton 21 12.3 2.6 3.3 0.4 0.2 44.3% (85-192) 33.3% (23-69) Keyonte George 21 10.3 3.3 5.2 0.5 0.1 33.8% (68-201) 29.9% (32-107) Talen Horton-Tucker 21 9.3 2.9 4.3 0.9 0.4 38.0% (73-192) 33.3% (27-81)

