Buy Tickets for UNLV Rebels Women's Basketball Games
Currently 8-0, the UNLV Rebels' women's hoops squad's next matchup is at the Oklahoma Sooners, tipping off at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.
If you're looking to catch the UNLV Rebels in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Upcoming UNLV games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
UNLV's next matchup information
- Opponent: Oklahoma Sooners
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Lloyd Noble Center
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for UNLV's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top UNLV players
Shop for UNLV gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Desi-Rae Young
|7
|17.3
|10.4
|2.6
|2.3
|0.1
|52.7% (48-91)
|0.0% (0-6)
|Alyssa Durazo-Frescas
|8
|13.0
|2.8
|1.7
|0.9
|0.0
|41.9% (26-62)
|44.2% (23-52)
|Kiara Jackson
|7
|14.1
|3.7
|5.3
|1.0
|0.1
|48.1% (39-81)
|52.4% (11-21)
|Ashley Scoggin
|7
|8.6
|2.4
|1.4
|0.7
|0.1
|45.1% (23-51)
|32.4% (11-34)
|Nneka Obiazor
|7
|7.4
|3.7
|0.7
|0.4
|0.1
|35.8% (19-53)
|53.3% (8-15)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.