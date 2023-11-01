Currently 8-0, the UNLV Rebels' women's hoops squad's next matchup is at the Oklahoma Sooners, tipping off at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming UNLV games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Oklahoma A 3:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Seton Hall A 1:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Fairleigh Dickinson A 12:30 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Utah State H 4:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Colorado State A 3:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 San Jose State H 9:30 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Air Force A 3:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 San Diego State A 2:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 New Mexico H 5:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Boise State A 8:30 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Nevada H 5:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Wyoming H 9:30 PM
Sat, Feb 3 New Mexico A 4:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Fresno State A 5:00 PM
Wed, Feb 14 Colorado State H 9:30 PM

UNLV's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Oklahoma Sooners
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Location: Lloyd Noble Center

Top UNLV players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Desi-Rae Young 7 17.3 10.4 2.6 2.3 0.1 52.7% (48-91) 0.0% (0-6)
Alyssa Durazo-Frescas 8 13.0 2.8 1.7 0.9 0.0 41.9% (26-62) 44.2% (23-52)
Kiara Jackson 7 14.1 3.7 5.3 1.0 0.1 48.1% (39-81) 52.4% (11-21)
Ashley Scoggin 7 8.6 2.4 1.4 0.7 0.1 45.1% (23-51) 32.4% (11-34)
Nneka Obiazor 7 7.4 3.7 0.7 0.4 0.1 35.8% (19-53) 53.3% (8-15)

