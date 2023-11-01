Do you live and breathe all things UNLV? Then show your pride in the Rebels women's team with some new apparel. For additional details on the team, including updated stats, continue scrolling.

UNLV team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Desi-Rae Young 6 16.7 10.7 2.5 2.5 0.2 Alyssa Durazo-Frescas 7 13.6 3.1 1.8 0.7 0.0 Kiara Jackson 6 13.0 3.8 5.0 1.0 0.2 Ashley Scoggin 6 9.5 2.7 1.5 0.8 0.2 Nneka Obiazor 6 7.7 3.3 0.7 0.5 0.0 Jasmyn Lott 6 5.8 1.3 0.3 0.5 0.0 Alyssa Brown 7 5.8 6.6 2.5 0.7 0.7 Amarachi Kimpson 6 5.0 1.7 2.0 1.3 0.3 McKinna Brackens 5 3.2 2.6 0.0 0.4 0.2 Macy Spencer 4 3.5 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0

UNLV season stats

UNLV is unbeaten at 7-0 this season.

The Rebels are 3-0 at home, 3-0 on the road and 1-0 in neutral-site games this year.

Against the San Diego Toreros, a top 100 team in the RPI, UNLV notched its best win of the season on November 25, a 93-56 road victory.

The Rebels have not played any games this season versus teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Of UNLV's 22 remaining games, none are versus current members of the AP's Top 25.

Upcoming UNLV games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Arizona H 8:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Oklahoma A 3:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Seton Hall A 1:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Fairleigh Dickinson A 12:30 PM Sat, Dec 30 Utah State H 4:00 PM

