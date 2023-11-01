Buy Tickets for UNLV Rebels Basketball Games
On deck for the UNLV Rebels (3-3) is a game versus the Loyola Marymount Lions, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.
Upcoming UNLV games
UNLV's next matchup information
- Opponent: Loyola Marymount Lions
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Location: Dollar Loan Center
- Broadcast: BallerTV
Top UNLV players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Luis Rodriguez
|6
|12.2
|5.8
|1.8
|1.7
|0.3
|41.5% (27-65)
|23.3% (7-30)
|Kalib Boone
|5
|13.8
|5.2
|1.4
|1.2
|2.0
|69.6% (32-46)
|-
|Jalen Hill
|6
|11.5
|6.8
|1.8
|1.2
|0.7
|53.3% (24-45)
|40.0% (2-5)
|Dedan Thomas Jr.
|6
|10.8
|3.8
|5.8
|1.0
|0.2
|42.6% (23-54)
|38.9% (7-18)
|Jackie Johnson III
|6
|9.5
|0.0
|0.7
|1.2
|0.2
|52.4% (22-42)
|50.0% (11-22)
