On deck for the UNLV Rebels (3-3) is a game versus the Loyola Marymount Lions, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

If you're looking to catch the UNLV Rebels in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming UNLV games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Loyola Marymount N 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 13 Creighton N 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 16 Saint Mary's (CA) N 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 Hofstra H 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 31 Carroll (MT) H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 San Diego State A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 9 New Mexico H 10:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Utah State H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 16 Boise State A 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Jan 19 Colorado State A 10:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 23 Air Force H 11:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 San Jose State A 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 30 Fresno State H 11:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Wyoming H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 New Mexico A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

UNLV's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Loyola Marymount Lions
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Location: Dollar Loan Center
  • Broadcast: BallerTV

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for UNLV's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top UNLV players

Shop for UNLV gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Luis Rodriguez 6 12.2 5.8 1.8 1.7 0.3 41.5% (27-65) 23.3% (7-30)
Kalib Boone 5 13.8 5.2 1.4 1.2 2.0 69.6% (32-46) -
Jalen Hill 6 11.5 6.8 1.8 1.2 0.7 53.3% (24-45) 40.0% (2-5)
Dedan Thomas Jr. 6 10.8 3.8 5.8 1.0 0.2 42.6% (23-54) 38.9% (7-18)
Jackie Johnson III 6 9.5 0.0 0.7 1.2 0.2 52.4% (22-42) 50.0% (11-22)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.