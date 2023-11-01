On deck for the UNLV Rebels (3-3) is a game versus the Loyola Marymount Lions, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming UNLV games

UNLV's next matchup information

Opponent: Loyola Marymount Lions

December 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Dollar Loan Center

Dollar Loan Center Broadcast: BallerTV

Top UNLV players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Luis Rodriguez 6 12.2 5.8 1.8 1.7 0.3 41.5% (27-65) 23.3% (7-30) Kalib Boone 5 13.8 5.2 1.4 1.2 2.0 69.6% (32-46) - Jalen Hill 6 11.5 6.8 1.8 1.2 0.7 53.3% (24-45) 40.0% (2-5) Dedan Thomas Jr. 6 10.8 3.8 5.8 1.0 0.2 42.6% (23-54) 38.9% (7-18) Jackie Johnson III 6 9.5 0.0 0.7 1.2 0.2 52.4% (22-42) 50.0% (11-22)

