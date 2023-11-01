Just because you're sitting on the sofa watching the UNLV game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Show your support for the Rebels with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Details can be located below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get UNLV Rebels jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

UNLV team leaders

Want to buy Jalen Hill's jersey? Or another UNLV player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Luis Rodriguez 6 12.2 5.8 1.8 1.7 0.3 Kalib Boone 5 13.8 5.2 1.4 1.2 2.0 Jalen Hill 6 11.5 6.8 1.8 1.2 0.7 Dedan Thomas Jr. 6 10.8 3.8 5.8 1.0 0.2 Jackie Johnson III 6 9.5 0.0 0.7 1.2 0.2 Justin Webster 6 8.0 2.2 1.0 0.7 0.2 Isaiah Cottrell 6 6.3 3.2 0.0 0.0 0.7 Rob Whaley Jr. 6 2.2 1.3 0.2 0.3 0.0 Brooklyn Hicks 6 0.7 0.7 0.0 0.3 0.0 Karl Jones 2 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0

UNLV season stats

UNLV has put together a 3-3 record on the season so far.

The Rebels are 2-1 at home, 1-0 on the road and 0-2 in neutral-site games this year.

UNLV defeated the Pepperdine Waves (No. 322-ranked in the RPI rankings) in an 82-68 win on November 17 -- its signature victory of the season.

The Rebels, so far this season, have played zero games against Top 25 teams.

UNLV's remaining schedule includes five games against Top 25 teams.

Looking to bet on the Rebels? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming UNLV games

Check out the Rebels in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Wed, Dec 6 Dayton A 9:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Loyola Marymount N 10:00 PM Wed, Dec 13 Creighton N 9:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Saint Mary's (CA) N 7:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Hofstra H 10:00 PM

Check out the Rebels this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.