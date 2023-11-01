Buy Tickets for Sacramento Kings NBA Games
The Sacramento Kings, with a record of 11-8, and De'Aaron Fox (30.3 points per game) next play the Phoenix Suns on the road on Friday, December 8 at 9:00 PM ET, as the 2023-24 season carries on.
Upcoming Sacramento games
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Tickets
|Fri, Dec 8
|Suns
|A
|9:00 PM
|Mon, Dec 11
|Nets
|H
|10:00 PM
|Tue, Dec 12
|Clippers
|A
|10:30 PM
|Thu, Dec 14
|Thunder
|H
|10:00 PM
|Sat, Dec 16
|Jazz
|H
|10:00 PM
|Mon, Dec 18
|Wizards
|H
|10:00 PM
|Wed, Dec 20
|Celtics
|H
|10:00 PM
|Fri, Dec 22
|Suns
|H
|10:00 PM
|Sat, Dec 23
|Timberwolves
|H
|10:00 PM
|Tue, Dec 26
|Trail Blazers
|A
|10:00 PM
Sacramento's next matchup information
- Opponent: Phoenix Suns
- Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Footprint Center
- Broadcast: AZFamily, NBCS-CA
- Favorite: Sacramento -2.5
- Total: 235.5 points
Top Sacramento players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|De'Aaron Fox
|14
|30.3
|4.7
|6.4
|1.6
|0.4
|47.9% (150-313)
|35.7% (41-115)
|Domantas Sabonis
|19
|19.0
|11.9
|7.1
|0.9
|0.8
|57.6% (136-236)
|40.0% (10-25)
|Malik Monk
|19
|14.8
|2.9
|4.6
|0.8
|0.5
|42.6% (89-209)
|42.4% (50-118)
|Kevin Huerter
|18
|12.9
|4.7
|3.0
|0.8
|0.3
|45.3% (87-192)
|38.0% (46-121)
|Harrison Barnes
|19
|11.8
|3.3
|1.5
|0.8
|0.2
|47.8% (76-159)
|37.8% (34-90)
