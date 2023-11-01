The Sacramento Kings, with a record of 11-8, and De'Aaron Fox (30.3 points per game) next play the Phoenix Suns on the road on Friday, December 8 at 9:00 PM ET, as the 2023-24 season carries on.

Upcoming Sacramento games

Sacramento's next matchup information

Opponent: Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

December 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Broadcast: AZFamily, NBCS-CA

AZFamily, NBCS-CA Favorite: Sacramento -2.5

Sacramento -2.5 Total: 235.5 points

Top Sacramento players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% De'Aaron Fox 14 30.3 4.7 6.4 1.6 0.4 47.9% (150-313) 35.7% (41-115) Domantas Sabonis 19 19.0 11.9 7.1 0.9 0.8 57.6% (136-236) 40.0% (10-25) Malik Monk 19 14.8 2.9 4.6 0.8 0.5 42.6% (89-209) 42.4% (50-118) Kevin Huerter 18 12.9 4.7 3.0 0.8 0.3 45.3% (87-192) 38.0% (46-121) Harrison Barnes 19 11.8 3.3 1.5 0.8 0.2 47.8% (76-159) 37.8% (34-90)

