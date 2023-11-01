When you're rooting for Robert Spillane and the Las Vegas Raiders during their next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, hats, and more. Get more details, along with Spillane's recent numbers and trends, in the article below.

Robert Spillane 2023 Stats

Tackles TFL Sacks INT Pass Def. 81 3.0 2.5 3 3

Spillane Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Broncos 0.0 1.0 7 0 0 Week 2 @Bills 1.0 1.0 14 0 0 Week 3 Steelers 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 4 @Chargers 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 5 Packers 0.0 0.0 9 2 2 Week 6 Patriots 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 7 @Bears 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 8 @Lions 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 9 Giants 0.5 0.0 9 0 0 Week 10 Jets 1.0 1.0 7 1 1

Robert Spillane's Next Game

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins

Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 TV: CBS

Favorite: Dolphins -13.5

Dolphins -13.5 Over/Under: 46.5 points

