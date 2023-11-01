Nevada's 2023-24 women's college hoops season continues (the Wolf Pack are currently 5-4) on Saturday, December 9 at 5:00 PM ET, away versus the California Golden Bears.

Upcoming Nevada games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Cal A 5:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Stanislaus State H 4:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Western Kentucky N 1:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 BYU N 1:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 New Mexico H 4:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Boise State A 8:30 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Air Force H 9:30 PM
Sat, Jan 13 San Jose State A 5:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Utah State A 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Fresno State H 4:00 PM
Tue, Jan 23 Colorado State H 2:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 UNLV A 5:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Utah State H 9:30 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Wyoming A 4:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Air Force A 8:30 PM

Nevada's next matchup information

  • Opponent: California Golden Bears
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Location: Haas Pavilion

Top Nevada players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Audrey Roden 9 13.2 3.3 2.3 3.2 0.2 38.8% (47-121) 17.9% (5-28)
Lexie Givens 9 8.7 6.0 1.9 2.2 1.7 25.8% (23-89) 21.7% (5-23)
Claire Jacobs 8 9.4 2.4 0.9 1.0 1.0 37.2% (29-78) 33.3% (10-30)
Dymonique Maxie 9 6.2 3.7 2.2 2.6 0.4 36.4% (24-66) 20.0% (1-5)
Gabby Giuffre 9 5.7 3.9 1.1 0.7 0.2 39.1% (18-46) 44.0% (11-25)

