Nevada's 2023-24 women's college hoops season continues (the Wolf Pack are currently 5-4) on Saturday, December 9 at 5:00 PM ET, away versus the California Golden Bears.

Upcoming Nevada games

Nevada's next matchup information

Opponent: California Golden Bears

California Golden Bears Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Location: Haas Pavilion

Top Nevada players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Audrey Roden 9 13.2 3.3 2.3 3.2 0.2 38.8% (47-121) 17.9% (5-28) Lexie Givens 9 8.7 6.0 1.9 2.2 1.7 25.8% (23-89) 21.7% (5-23) Claire Jacobs 8 9.4 2.4 0.9 1.0 1.0 37.2% (29-78) 33.3% (10-30) Dymonique Maxie 9 6.2 3.7 2.2 2.6 0.4 36.4% (24-66) 20.0% (1-5) Gabby Giuffre 9 5.7 3.9 1.1 0.7 0.2 39.1% (18-46) 44.0% (11-25)

