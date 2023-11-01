Don't be a fickle fan of the Nevada Wolf Pack. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. More details, along with current team stats for the women's team, can be found below.

Nevada team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Audrey Roden 7 13.1 3.7 2.4 3.4 0.3 Lexie Givens 7 10.6 5.7 1.7 2.3 1.7 Claire Jacobs 7 8.1 2.4 0.7 1.0 0.9 Dymonique Maxie 7 5.9 3.4 2.4 3.0 0.4 Gabby Giuffre 7 5.9 3.9 1.1 0.4 0.1 Kaylee Borden 7 4.6 1.6 0.3 1.1 0.0 Kennedy Lee 7 4.6 5.9 0.4 1.1 0.4 Izzy Sullivan 6 4.0 0.8 0.3 0.2 0.0 Tiffany Siu 7 3.0 0.6 0.6 0.3 0.0 Natalie Lathrop 6 2.8 2.7 0.2 0.0 0.0

Nevada season stats

This season, Nevada has won five games so far (5-2).

The Wolf Pack have a 3-1 record at home and a 0-1 record on the road while going 2-0 in neutral-site games.

Nevada's signature win this season came against the San Diego Toreros, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 150) in the RPI. Nevada secured the 76-63 win at home on November 29.

The Wolf Pack have not played any games this season versus teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Nevada has no games remaining versus teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Upcoming Nevada games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 UCSB H 4:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Weber State A 8:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Cal A 5:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Stanislaus State H 4:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Western Kentucky N 1:00 PM

