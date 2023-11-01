A matchup versus the Drake Bulldogs is coming up for the Nevada Wolf Pack (7-0), on Saturday, December 9 at 7:30 PM ET.

Upcoming Nevada games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Drake N 7:30 PM
Wed, Dec 13 Weber State H 10:00 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Hawaii A 10:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Temple N 3:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Fresno Pacific H 10:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Fresno State A 7:00 PM
Tue, Jan 9 Air Force H 10:00 PM
Fri, Jan 12 Boise State H 10:30 PM
Wed, Jan 17 San Diego State A 11:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Wyoming A 7:30 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Colorado State H 10:30 PM
Sun, Jan 28 New Mexico A 10:00 PM
Fri, Feb 2 San Jose State H 11:00 PM
Tue, Feb 6 Utah State A 9:00 PM
Fri, Feb 9 San Diego State H 8:00 PM

Nevada's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Drake Bulldogs
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Location: Dollar Loan Center
  • Broadcast: MW Network

Top Nevada players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Kenan Blackshear 7 17.6 5.7 4.9 1.3 0.6 54.7% (47-86) 0.0% (0-4)
Jarod Lucas 7 17.4 2.9 1.7 0.4 0.0 36.6% (30-82) 36.4% (12-33)
Nick Davidson 7 10.4 6.6 1.1 0.3 1.0 53.3% (24-45) 25.0% (3-12)
Tre Coleman 7 7.9 3.7 2.9 1.1 0.7 47.5% (19-40) 27.3% (3-11)
K.J. Hymes 7 6.7 3.6 0.3 0.0 0.6 57.7% (15-26) 0.0% (0-1)

