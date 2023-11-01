Buy Tickets for Nevada Wolf Pack Basketball Games
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:28 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
A matchup versus the Drake Bulldogs is coming up for the Nevada Wolf Pack (7-0), on Saturday, December 9 at 7:30 PM ET.
Upcoming Nevada games
Nevada's next matchup information
- Opponent: Drake Bulldogs
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Dollar Loan Center
- Broadcast: MW Network
Top Nevada players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Kenan Blackshear
|7
|17.6
|5.7
|4.9
|1.3
|0.6
|54.7% (47-86)
|0.0% (0-4)
|Jarod Lucas
|7
|17.4
|2.9
|1.7
|0.4
|0.0
|36.6% (30-82)
|36.4% (12-33)
|Nick Davidson
|7
|10.4
|6.6
|1.1
|0.3
|1.0
|53.3% (24-45)
|25.0% (3-12)
|Tre Coleman
|7
|7.9
|3.7
|2.9
|1.1
|0.7
|47.5% (19-40)
|27.3% (3-11)
|K.J. Hymes
|7
|6.7
|3.6
|0.3
|0.0
|0.6
|57.7% (15-26)
|0.0% (0-1)
