A matchup versus the Drake Bulldogs is coming up for the Nevada Wolf Pack (7-0), on Saturday, December 9 at 7:30 PM ET.

Upcoming Nevada games

Nevada's next matchup information

Opponent: Drake Bulldogs

Drake Bulldogs Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Location: Dollar Loan Center

Dollar Loan Center Broadcast: MW Network

Sportsbook promo codes

Top Nevada players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Kenan Blackshear 7 17.6 5.7 4.9 1.3 0.6 54.7% (47-86) 0.0% (0-4) Jarod Lucas 7 17.4 2.9 1.7 0.4 0.0 36.6% (30-82) 36.4% (12-33) Nick Davidson 7 10.4 6.6 1.1 0.3 1.0 53.3% (24-45) 25.0% (3-12) Tre Coleman 7 7.9 3.7 2.9 1.1 0.7 47.5% (19-40) 27.3% (3-11) K.J. Hymes 7 6.7 3.6 0.3 0.0 0.6 57.7% (15-26) 0.0% (0-1)

