Nevada team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Kenan Blackshear 5 18.6 6.6 5.2 1.4 0.6 Jarod Lucas 5 17.8 2.4 1.8 0.6 0.0 Nick Davidson 5 10.0 7.2 1.4 0.4 0.8 Tre Coleman 5 8.4 3.6 3.2 1.2 0.6 Jazz Gardner 5 6.4 4.4 0.2 0.0 0.2 Daniel Foster 5 6.4 3.6 1.0 0.2 0.2 K.J. Hymes 5 6.2 3.6 0.2 0.0 0.4 Tyler Rolison 5 5.2 2.2 1.6 0.6 0.0 Hunter McIntosh 5 5.2 1.8 1.6 0.4 0.0 Jeriah Coleman 4 1.8 2.5 0.0 0.0 0.8

Nevada season stats

Nevada is unbeaten at 5-0 this season.

The Wolf Pack are 4-0 at home and 1-0 on the road this year.

Looking at the AP's Top 25, Nevada has four games remaining against ranked teams in 2023-24.

Upcoming Nevada games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Loyola Marymount H 10:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 UC Davis H 9:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Drake N 7:30 PM Wed, Dec 13 Weber State H 10:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Hawaii A 10:00 PM

