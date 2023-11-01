Where to Get Maxx Crosby Raiders Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:29 PM PST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Maxx Crosby 2023 Stats
|Tackles
|TFL
|Sacks
|INT
|Pass Def.
|59
|13.0
|9.5
|0
|1
Crosby Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|@Broncos
|1.0
|1.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Bills
|0.0
|0.0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Steelers
|1.0
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Chargers
|2.0
|2.0
|8
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Packers
|1.0
|4.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Patriots
|0.5
|0.0
|7
|0
|1
|Week 7
|@Bears
|1.0
|1.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Lions
|0.0
|1.0
|8
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Giants
|3.0
|3.0
|8
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Jets
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
Maxx Crosby's Next Game
- Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: CBS
- Favorite: Dolphins -13.5
- Over/Under: 46.5 points
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.