Malik Monk will hope to make a difference for the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, against the Golden State Warriors.

Monk, in his last game (October 29 win against the Lakers), produced 22 points.

We're going to look at Monk's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Malik Monk Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-123)

Over 14.5 (-123) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+128)

Over 3.5 (+128) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-106)

Over 4.5 (-106) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+102)

Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 117.1 points per game last season made the Warriors the 21st-ranked squad in the league defensively.

The Warriors gave up 43.3 rebounds on average last year, 15th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Warriors were ranked 15th in the league defensively last season, conceding 25.7 per game.

Defensively, the Warriors gave up 12.9 made three-pointers per contest last year, 23rd in the league.

Malik Monk vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/27/2023 18 9 0 6 1 1 0

