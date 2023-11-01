Lauri Markkanen could make a big impact for the Utah Jazz on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, versus the Memphis Grizzlies.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Markkanen had 27 points, 14 rebounds and five assists in his previous game, which ended in a 110-102 loss against the Nuggets.

In this article we will break down Markkanen's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lauri Markkanen Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Points Prop: Over 25.5 (-108)

Over 25.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (-128)

Over 8.5 (-128) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (+114)

Looking to bet on one or more of Markkanen's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Grizzlies 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Grizzlies conceded 113.0 points per game last season, 11th in the league.

Allowing 44.4 rebounds per contest last season, the Grizzlies were 21st in the NBA in that category.

The Grizzlies gave up 26.4 assists per game last year (26th in the NBA).

In terms of three-point defense, the Grizzlies were ranked 25th in the league last season, allowing 13.0 makes per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Lauri Markkanen vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/8/2023 29 21 8 1 1 2 0 10/31/2022 32 31 11 2 4 4 1 10/29/2022 38 23 9 5 2 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.