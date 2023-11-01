The Golden State Warriors (3-1), on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Chase Center, will look to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Sacramento Kings (2-1). This contest is at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-BA and NBCS-CA.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kings vs. Warriors matchup in this article.

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA and NBCS-CA

NBCS-BA and NBCS-CA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Kings vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Warriors Moneyline Kings Moneyline BetMGM Warriors (-7.5) 234.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Kings vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game last season, with a +148 scoring differential overall. They put up 118.9 points per game (second in NBA) and gave up 117.1 per contest (21st in league).

The Kings' +217 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game) was a result of scoring 120.7 points per game (first in the NBA) while giving up 118.1 per contest (25th in the league).

These teams scored a combined 239.6 points per game last season, 5.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams surrendered 235.2 points per contest last year, 0.7 more points than the over/under for this game.

Golden State put together a 39-43-0 record against the spread last season.

Sacramento went 45-37-0 ATS last season.

Kings and Warriors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Kings +5000 +2500 - Warriors +1400 +750 -

