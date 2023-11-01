The Golden State Warriors (3-1) aim to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (2-1) on November 1, 2023 at Chase Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Warriors and Kings, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: NBC Sports Networks

Kings vs Warriors Additional Info

Kings Stats Insights

The Kings shot 49.4% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 46.9% the Warriors' opponents shot last season.

Sacramento went 42-15 when it shot better than 46.9% from the field.

The Kings were the 20th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, and the Warriors finished 14th.

The Kings' 120.7 points per game last year were just 3.6 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors gave up.

Sacramento went 40-9 last season when it scored more than 117.1 points.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

The Kings scored more points at home (123.4 per game) than on the road (118.0) last season.

At home, the Kings conceded 120.1 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 116.0.

The Kings knocked down more 3-pointers at home (13.9 per game) than away (13.7) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.1%) than away (35.7%).

Kings Injuries