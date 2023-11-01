How to Watch the Kings vs. Warriors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 1
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:36 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Golden State Warriors (3-1) aim to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (2-1) on November 1, 2023 at Chase Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Warriors and Kings, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Kings vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Kings vs Warriors Additional Info
|Warriors vs Kings Injury Report
|Warriors vs Kings Betting Trends & Stats
|Warriors vs Kings Prediction
|Warriors vs Kings Odds/Over/Under
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Kings Stats Insights
- The Kings shot 49.4% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 46.9% the Warriors' opponents shot last season.
- Sacramento went 42-15 when it shot better than 46.9% from the field.
- The Kings were the 20th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, and the Warriors finished 14th.
- The Kings' 120.7 points per game last year were just 3.6 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors gave up.
- Sacramento went 40-9 last season when it scored more than 117.1 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kings Home & Away Comparison
- The Kings scored more points at home (123.4 per game) than on the road (118.0) last season.
- At home, the Kings conceded 120.1 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 116.0.
- The Kings knocked down more 3-pointers at home (13.9 per game) than away (13.7) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.1%) than away (35.7%).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Kings Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|De'Aaron Fox
|Out
|Ankle
|Trey Lyles
|Out
|Calf
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.