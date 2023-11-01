The Sacramento Kings (2-1) have two players on the injury report for their matchup against the Golden State Warriors (3-1) at Chase Center on Wednesday, November 1 at 10:00 PM ET.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG De'Aaron Fox PG Out Ankle 31.3 4.3 6.0 Trey Lyles PF Questionable Calf

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Warriors Injuries: Klay Thompson: Out (Knee), Jonathan Kuminga: Out (Knee)

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: NBCS-BA and NBCS-CA

